Trump Turns Women's History Event Into Celebration Of Himself

There's was an event at the White House yesterday that was advertised as a commemoration of Women's History Month -- but this is the administration of Donald Trump, the most narcissistic person who's ever lived, so the event was primarily about him.

A medal was presented -- not to a woman, but by a woman, to the president. The New York Post reports:

Olympic bobsled champion Kaillie Humphries surprised President Trump Thursday by awarding him the Order of Ikkos medal during White House women’s history month event with Melania Trump. “Every Olympic medalist in the United States gets an Order of Ikkos that they get to hand to somebody in honor and recognition of somebody who’s made a meaningful contribution to their journey to the podium, because Olympic medals are never achieved alone,” Humphries explained. “I’m so honored to present this, my Order of Ikkos medal, to you, Donald Trump,” she revealed.

The Order of Ikklos is a real thing, but despite the venerable-sounding name, it's of recent vintage. The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee established the Order in 2008. Each U.S. athlete who wins an Olympic medal is allowed to present the Order of Ikklos medal "to a coach, mentor or other individual who has been instrumental in their success. The Order of Ikkos is named after Ikkos of Tarentum, the first recorded Olympic coach in ancient Greece."

Humphreys is an avowed Trump supporter, and as the Post notes, she lavished praised on Trump yesterday, almost as if she were a Cabinet member at one of those cringe-inducing televised meetings in which heads of departments compete to see who can lavish the most praise on the president.

“I want to recognize the support and the impact you’ve had on women’s sports ... specifically standing up to keep biological women in women’s sports, to keep the field of play safe and allow for fair competition,” the three-time Olympic gold medalist said. Humphries also praised Trump’s policies “creating greater access to IVF, so families like mine can continue to grow.”

I'm comparing this event to those Cabinet meetings because other attendees joined the praise competition.

Heather Kell, a waitress and single mom from Hendersonville, N.C., said she “had to do a double take” when she did her taxes this year, crediting the savings to Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act. Nora Pruitt, a married mom of seven, suggested Trump’s efforts to revitalize domestic manufacturing landed her a “career job” at a steel factory in Baltimore, Md., which “totally changed our lives.” Lexi Chambers, a second generation farmer from Virginia, lauded Trump’s “support of American agriculture,” declaring that it has provided “families like mine the opportunity to ensure that my daughters can farm one day.” Clay County Sheriff Michelle Cook quipped that her Florida county is “the only place safer than Washington,” before touting the “additional dollars from their hard work” that law enforcement officers are realizing through Trump’s no tax on tipped wages policy.

This was clearly a requirement imposed by the White House if you wanted to be part of the proceedings.

The Independent concedes that in Trump's own remarks, he praised women -- in his fashion:

After declaring “women are the whole deal” and giving shout-outs to his wife Melania Trump and prominent female members of his cabinet, the president paid his own tribute to women in general. “They are so powerful and so important and so beautiful,” he said. “I'm not allowed to use the word beautiful, but I'm using it anyway. Usually, it's the end of your political career. If you say a woman's a beautiful woman, they say that's the termination of his career. “But somehow, it hasn't hurt too much. You are incredible women, and you're beautiful women.”

But after that, he talked about himself.

“The situation with Iran is moving along very rapidly. It's doing very well. Our military is unsurpassed,” he said. “There's never been anything like it… they really are a nation of terror and hate, and they're paying a big price right now.” ... “And the $12 billion in farm relief we issued using tariff revenue, we get $12 billion, we took in tremendous amounts of money. We're taking in money because of the tariffs. And really, jobs are coming in through the roof.”

Also:

Melania Trump introduced the president -- and, surprisingly, didn't praise him, apart from saying that "throughout his career [he] has demonstrated a strong commitment to promoting women in leadership roles." But that's because she devoted most of her remarks to praising herself, in words that seem as if they were lifted from her movie's publicity handouts, or maybe a scammy brochure from Trump University:

As a visionary, I know success is not borne over night, but rather, takes shape after a long, and sometimes challenging process. Often alone at the top, I follow my passion, listen to my instinct, and always maintain a laser focus. In solitude my creative mind dances—filling my imagination with originality. Attention to detail, demanding schedules, and multi-tasking are everyday realities when building towards success. This principle resonates across all my roles: as a mother, humanitarian, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. As well as with my new film, where I shaped its creative direction, served as producer, managed post-production, and activated the marketing campaign. Curiosity is a core value that keeps me ahead of the curve. Curiosity begets knowledge, opening doors to ideas and industries that I may have otherwise overlooked. This unrestricted mindset has led me to build across very different sectors: fashion, digital assets, publishing, accessories, skincare, commercial television, and of course, filmmaking. The lessons I learned when launching my earliest ventures, such as how to build a brand, create superior product design, and activate an advertising campaign, remain just as relevant today. Markets evolve, technologies change, but the fundamentals of thoughtful leadership and continuous learning are everlasting.

Melania's introduction to her husband is 367 words in total, of which the majority -- 199 -- are about herself.

The Trumps celebrated women yesterday pretty much the same way they celebrate everything: by never taking their eyes off the mirror.

Crossposted from No More Mr. Nice Blog