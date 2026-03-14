It's Just Weather, What's The Big Deal?

Nearly every part of the United States is getting walloped by wild weather or just about to be.

Days of downpours have begun in Hawaii. The Southwest will soon bake with day after day of record 100-degree-plus (38 Celsius-plus) heat. Two storms will dump snow by the foot over northern Great Lakes states. And the dreaded polar vortex will again invade the Midwest and East with soul-crushing Arctic chill.

This forecast of extremes comes as weather whiplash has already hit much of the East. On Wednesday, Washington, D.C., residents walked around in shorts in record-breaking 86 degrees Fahrenheit. On Thursday, it snowed.

“All of the country, even if you’re not necessarily seeing extremes, are going to see generally changing from cold to warm, or warm to cold to warm,” said meteorologist Marc Chenard of the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center in Maryland.

Former National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration chief scientist Ryan Maue said he expects extreme weather in all 50 states.

Significant severe weather is coming back on Sunday. Hurricane force damaging winds, and tornadoes will be the threat. Be sure to pay attention! I will be covering this event.

@myradar.bsky.social

#weather #wxsky — Jordan Hall (@jordanhallwx.bsky.social) 2026-03-13T20:46:43.829Z

If only we knew why the Gulf of Mexico is so much hotter than historic norms... Welp, good news to the red states - it's all a "hoax", enjoy the weather ! — npvofzero.bsky.social (@npvofzero.bsky.social) 2026-03-13T21:35:31.708Z