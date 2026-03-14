Top GOP Donor: Trump Just Ended War As We Know It

I don't know what billionaire Republican donor John Catsimatidis has been smoking lately, but it must be some strong stuff. Catsimatidis, who is a the former mayoral candidate, radio host, and supermarket magnate, and who donated $515,000 Trump's 2020 presidential campaign and is also the CEO of a refining company, made an appearance on Maria Bartiromo's show on Fox Business Network this Friday, and wanted to assure all of her viewers that the "skirmish" with Iran isn't going to last very long before heaping praise on Dear Leader Trump and claiming he'd achieved "world peace" because he's had a dialog with China and Putin.

Here's the back and forth from FBN's Mornings with Maria where he also made the ridiculous assertion that the price of oil skyrocketing won't affect food prices:

BARTIROMO: You said these high oil prices and the pain at the pump will only be temporary. You agree with the administration. Give us your views on this war and its impact.

CATSIMATIDIS: Well, I think it is temporary. It's going to be 30 days initially, and maybe it'll stretch out to 45, 60 days, but that's about it.

And I've been told by many people, it says, how is it going to affect food prices? How is it going to affect? It has no real effect... the uh... I mean, don't forget, under the President Biden's administration, we had $90 oil for four years. Under President Trump, we have it for one month. So what's the big deal right now?

But the Strait of Hormuz has to be opened. I talked to some of my Greek ship owner friends yesterday, and they have cargo ships stuck in the Strait of Hormuz, and they can't move.

A, they have insurance, but it's not about the insurance. And B, that the Navy was willing to help them. But they don't want to have a problem with the... each one of those ships has about 30 people on them.

And it says, he says to me, I spoke to a guy named Nick Sakos. He says to me, I worry about my people. I don't want my people hurt. And he's got 30 people on each one of those six ships.

So what President Trump has to do is, I guess... you know, we know President Trump very well, both of us. He takes no prisoners. He's going to straighten out that Strait of Hormuz one way or another.

And the Hezbollah has to behave themselves. The Houthis have to behave themselves. And that's what it's all about.

But the more important thing Maria. You know what the more important thing is? That he has a dialogue with China. China even criticized Iran yesterday for hitting the other Emirates, and having a dialogue with China and having a dialogue with Putin, you know what that means?

It means world peace. That President Trump has achieved world peace by having a dialogue with China and Russia.

BARTIROMO: Yeah.

CATSIMATIDIS: So the worst case scenario? We have skirmishes. And that's always going to happen, but I think we're in good shape. Buy equities. Sell oil short.

BARTIROMO: Yeah. All right, so you would be shorting oil now at 94.14 on crude.