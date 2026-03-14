New Pentagon Deployment Signals Possible Ground Operation In Iran

Axios reported on Friday that Pete “WhiskeyLeaks” Hegseth is “sending an amphibious assault ship, the USS Tripoli, and its Marine expeditionary unit to the Middle East.”

The deployment adds “thousands of Marines, several warships, and F-35 fighter jets to support those already in the region,” according to Axios’ source, a “senior U.S. official.”

“The Marine expeditionary unit will be able to conduct ground operations if ordered,” Axios said. Its source “declined to comment on that possibility.”

This is hardly the sign of a quick war about to end. Nor is it a sign of a huge victory already achieved, as shadow president Stephen Miller has claimed. The New Republic pointed out that it will take 10-14 days for the Marines just to reach the region. Meanwhile, “Iran’s retaliatory blockade and oil tanker attacks on the Strait have cost the United States $11 billion so far, according to Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent,” TNR noted.

So much for war hawk (and never-serving) Ben Shapiro’s assurance that the war will not last two weeks more.

The word “quagmire” is forming on my tongue, too.