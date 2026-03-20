Jimmy Kimmel Targets Pam Bondi With A Great New Nickname

Jimmy Kimmel hit Pam Bondi with a new nickname on Thursday, branding her “Scam-ala Anderson” and predicted she’d go to “jail” after Democratic lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee walked out of her Jeffrey Epstein files briefing in protest over a subpoena for her sworn testimony.

Bondi, who appeared alongside Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, later told reporters she had “made it crystal clear I will follow the law,” while Republicans on the committee said she had indicated she would comply. She didn't.

During the Jimmy Kimmel Live! opening monologue on Thursday night, the host quipped that Bondi “has a lot of questions to answer” and says “she tried to pull a fast one on the House Oversight Committee.”

He pointed out that she would not sit for a sworn deposition, as required by the subpoena.

"Democrats on the committee walked out in protest. They’re like, ‘What’s going on? There’s no point to asking questions unless she’s under oath’,” he said, adding: “And that’s when our sweet little Scam-ala Anderson did some of her finest acting yet.”

He then ran back a clip of the attorney general talking to reporters where she fumed at Democratic congress members complaining that the briefing wasn’t allowed to be televised by networks like C-SPAN.

“And then she got in her car and ran over a kitten,” Kimmel said. Ha ha!

LEE: I asked Chairman Comer, if Pam Bondi did not come, would he force her to or if he would move for contempt hearings as he did for other people who did not respond to our subpoena? Instead of answering as an adult, he said that I was “bitching” — Acyn (@acyn.bsky.social) 2026-03-18T23:00:50.196Z