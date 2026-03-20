'COWARDS!': Trump Lashes Out At NATO Allies In Bonkers Morning Rant

Unsurprisingly, Donald J. Trump took a minute out of his morning to lash out at NATO in a juvenile rant on Truth Social. Trump's problem? Rising oil prices, which he caused with his chosen war with Iran, and because NATO won't come to his rescue, he's calling them "COWARDS," of course.

In true and exhausting Trump form, the president claimed that the "fight is Militarily WON," and then proceeded to demean our allies.

"Without the U.S.A., NATO IS A PAPER TIGER!" he wrote. "They didn’t want to join the fight to stop a Nuclear Powered Iran. Now that fight is Militarily WON, with very little danger for them, they complain about the high oil prices they are forced to pay, but don’t want to help open the Strait of Hormuz, a simple military maneuver that is the single reason for the high oil prices."

"So easy for them to do, with so little risk," he added. "COWARDS, and we will REMEMBER! President DONALD J. TRUMP"

Trump is angry because NATO allies aren't enthusiastically volunteering to jump into the Strait of Hormuz with their little warships to clear the way for oil tankers after he caused the problem to begin with. Trump expects our allies to line up behind him over the Iran war that he launched, and clean up the massive oil-market mess created by a U.S.-led war—the height of cowardice.

And sure, he'll "remember" NATO, as he has before on the campaign trail, when he labeled the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as "obsolete."

Classic Trump: win the war single-handedly (in his pudding-brain addled head), then get mad when the allies don't immediately throw a parade and volunteer for cleanup duty.