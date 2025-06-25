Of Course Trump Lashes Out At 'Scum' Media While Overseas

Donald J. Trump used some time while in The Hague, Netherlands, to lash out at the media. Interestingly, and on an aside, The Hague is home to the International Criminal Court, but Donald isn't there to be prosecuted for his crimes.

[Readers may recall that Americans cannot be prosecuted at the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague primarily because the United States is not a member of the ICC and does not recognize its jurisdiction. The U.S. has not ratified the Rome Statute, the treaty that established the ICC.]

Trump has been rage-posting on Truth Social over the leaks to CNN and The New York Times that revealed the attacks on three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites, that the president has touted as a big win, did not obliterate the nuclear sites.

So, he raged at the media, saying, "you have scum. CNN is scum. MSDNC is scum. The New York Times is scum."

“What they’ve done is they’ve tried to make this unbelievable victory into something less,” he insisted. “The generals and all of the people who did a good job, they get demeaned by these idiots at CNN, who can’t get ratings. The place is dying; nobody even wants to waste their time going on any of their shows, so they form what The New York Times is also dying. Without Trump, you wouldn’t have a New York Times.”

Side note: Holy cow, this guy is difficult to transcribe.

More here:

Trump is still crashing out over the intelligence assessment: "Anybody here from CNN by the way? Because you're really a disgraceful network. MSNBC I think is actually worse. But they're all pretty bad." — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2025-06-25T12:19:35.972Z

On Wednesday, Trump, of course, lashed out at the media; however, he did acknowledge the intelligence was “inconclusive” and preliminary, and suggested Israel would provide a fuller picture shortly with its findings.

“The intelligence was very inconclusive,” Trump said on the sidelines of the NATO summit in the Hague. “The intelligence says we don’t know. It could have been very severe.”

So, there was no "obliteration" then? We figured that out just after he took a premature victory lap while bombs were still flying in both directions.