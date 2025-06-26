‘You Cheer Against Trump So Hard!’: Hegseth Lashes Out At Reporters

Such a temper. Calm down, and go touch some grass, Pete.
By Conover KennardJune 26, 2025

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth used his time at a Pentagon briefing to lash out at reporters, accusing them of an unfair bias against Donald Trump. Hegseth's boss has been furious over the leaks to CNN and The New York Times that revealed the attacks on three Iranian nuclear enrichment sites, which the president has touted as a big win, did not obliterate the nuclear sites.

Hegseth even blasted Fox News Pentagon reporter Jennifer Griffin, who is very good at her job despite who her employers are. Hegseth has spent a few days claiming that "President Trump directed the most complex and secretive military operation in history, and it was a resounding success."

In history, you guys! Move over, D-Day and Desert Storm. And it was so "secretive" that Trump posted about it on Truth Social while bombs were still flying in both directions.

“Before I pass to the chairman, because you and I mean specifically you, the press corps, because you cheer against Trump so hard, like in your DNA and in your blood, to cheer against Trump," the Secretary of Defense said. "You want him not to be successful so bad, you have to cheer against the efficacy of the strikes."

“You have to hope they were not effective,” he continued. “Let’s take half truths, spun information, leaked information, and then spin it, spin it in every way we can to try to cause doubt and manipulate the public mind over whether or not our brave pilots were successful.”

“How many stories have been written about how hard it is to, I don’t know, fly a plane for 36 hours?" he said. "Has MSNBC done that story? Has Fox?”

“Have we done the story how hard that is? Have we done it two or three times? So that American people understand how about how difficult it is to shoot a drone from an F-15 or 16 or F-22 or F35?" he added. "Or what it’s like to man a Patriot battery. Or how hard it is to refuel midair, giving the American people an understanding of how complex and sophisticated this mission really was?”

That's sweet, but it also has nothing to do with Trump's claims that US strikes ‘obliterated’ nuclear sites in Iran. Hegseth is a former Fox News personality who worked for a network that had to pay $787.5 million in a defamation suit for its lies over the 2020 election. Did you report on that, Hegseth? Most of us can see that this administration is trying to entangle the US in another endless and bloody war. But don't you dare question his Trumpy Bear!

UPDATE (Frances Langum): Hegseth's performance was successful, according to his audience of one.

trump_tweet_hegseth

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon