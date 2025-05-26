Hegseth Closes Info Spigot To Trickle For Military Reporters

Whiskey Pete Hegseth is facing intense criticism from military reporters after his office announced extra restrictions to media access at the Pentagon. Via The Independent:

The Pentagon Press Association — which represents reporters covering the Department of Defense — said in a statement that the move was “a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America’s right to know what its military is doing.”

Hegseth — a former Fox News host — announced additional credentialing procedures would soon be implemented for the press at the Pentagon “in the interest of national security.”

Those new measures include making key parts of the Pentagon off-limits to journalists unless they have an official escort. The notice also said additional security measures and enhanced scrutiny of press members are incoming.