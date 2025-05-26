Hegseth Closes Info Spigot To Trickle For Military Reporters

Hegseth announced additional credentialing procedures would soon be implemented for the press at the Pentagon “in the interest of national security.”
By Susie MadrakMay 26, 2025

Whiskey Pete Hegseth is facing intense criticism from military reporters after his office announced extra restrictions to media access at the Pentagon. Via The Independent:

The Pentagon Press Association — which represents reporters covering the Department of Defense — said in a statement that the move was “a direct attack on the freedom of the press and America’s right to know what its military is doing.”

Hegseth — a former Fox News host — announced additional credentialing procedures would soon be implemented for the press at the Pentagon “in the interest of national security.”

Those new measures include making key parts of the Pentagon off-limits to journalists unless they have an official escort. The notice also said additional security measures and enhanced scrutiny of press members are incoming.

Plus, you wouldn't want those nosy reporters walking in on one of Pete's impromptu cocktail parties, amirite?

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon