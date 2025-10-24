The Pentagon Press Pool Is Now Made Up Of MAGA Cultists And Conspiracy Theorists

SecDef Pete Hegseth's office has rebuffed the entire main stream press that refused to agree to his unconscionable new guidelines and restrictions for all press members at the Pentagon, and it is about what you would expect.

Hegseth is forcing news outlets not to do any investigating or soliciting and "said in the memo that "information must be approved before public release … even if it is unclassified."

Only Trump propagandists have accepted the terms since they only defend, recite, or help create conspiracies and talking points that the Trump administration desires.

Here's the list of crooks and liars that have teamed up with Whiskey Pete.

That's not a pretty sight for the American public.

Here is a list of credible news sources that have refused to be part of Hegseth's propaganda team.