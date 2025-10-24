The Pentagon Press Pool Is Now Made Up Of MAGA Cultists And Conspiracy Theorists

SecDef Pete Hegseth's office has rebuffed the entire main stream press that refused to agree to his unconscionable new guidelines and restrictions for all press members at the Pentagon, and it is about what you would expect.
Hegseth is forcing news outlets not to do any investigating or soliciting and "said in the memo that "information must be approved before public release … even if it is unclassified."
Only Trump propagandists have accepted the terms since they only defend, recite, or help create conspiracies and talking points that the Trump administration desires.
Here's the list of crooks and liars that have teamed up with Whiskey Pete.
One America News (OANN). The Washington Post The Federalist. The Washington Post The Epoch Times. The Washington Post Gateway Pundit. ABC News The National Pulse. ABC News Frontlines (Turning Point USA’s outlet). ABC News LindellTV (Mike Lindell’s outlet). ABC News Tim Pool / Timcast (podcast). TIME Just the News (website founded by John Solomon). ABC News Human Events. ABC News “Washington Reporter” (a Substack/newsletter reported by some outlets). TIME Jack Posobiec (named as an individual who agreed). People.com
That's not a pretty sight for the American public.
Here is a list of credible news sources that have refused to be part of Hegseth's propaganda team.
- Reuters — cited refusal citing commitments to independent journalism. Reuters
- The Associated Press (AP) — publicly stated it would not agree to the new policy.
- The New York Times — included among the outlets refusing to sign. The Washington Post
- The Washington Post
- The Wall Street Journal
- CNN — one of the broadcast/cable networks joining the joint “no” statement. The Washington Post
- Fox News — despite its previous ties to Hegseth, also refused. The Washington Post
- NBC News — part of the broadcast networks that signed on to the joint refusal statement. The Washington Post
- ABC News — also joined the broadcast-network statement declining to sign. The Washington Post
- CBS News — together with others in that broadcast network joint statement. TheWrap
- NPR (National Public Radio) — included among those refusing the new policy. The Washington Post\
- The Atlantic — also named in reports as declining. The Washington Post
- Politico — reported among the list declining to sign. Politico