Jordan Klepper: MAGA Cultists Versus The January 6 Hearings

Jordan Klepper goes to TFG's rally in Mississippi and talks with attendees about the January 6th hearings.
By Chris capper LiebenthalJune 24, 2022

Jordan Klepper again went into the belly of the beast when he attended a TFG rally in Mississippi. He interviewed attendees armed only with his wits and the January 6 hearings.

Unsurprisingly, most of the people he spoke with weren't watching the hearings. They offered a variety of excuses, like being unable to watch a two hour hearing but able to take in a ten hour rally. What it really was, of course, is that the cultists didn't want their fragile perception of reality to be jarred in any way by the actual truth.

Other attendees spewed conspiracy theories like the whole January 6th thing was a plot by Nancy Pelosi. Others claimed that the hearings was pure propaganda and not actually fact-based like that 2000 Mules movie.

Even when Klepper showed people clips from the hearing in which Bill Barr and Ivanka Trump said that Trump lost. These cultists were so far gone that they thought that Ivanka was a clone of herself. But no matter whatever they thought, the cultists were willing to do any required mental gymnastics in order to cling to their own warped realities.

And by the way, Barack Obama had nothing to do with writing this post.

