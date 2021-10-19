Entertainment
Iowans Explain To Jordan Klepper: Trump Is Still President

“Do you think Mike Pence will show up here today or does he not want to hang?” Klepper asked one of the Trump rally attendees.
By Susie Madrak

Watching Jordan Klepper skewer these gullible Iowans is kind of a guilty pleasure, because while we can laugh at the Trump cultists like watching the monkeys in a zoo, it's really not that funny that so many Americans are caught up in the insanity. Via the Daily Beast:

He tracked down one couple that warned former Vice President Mike Pence would not be welcome in the crowd. “Do you think Mike Pence will show up here today or does he not want to hang?” Klepper asked, the double meaning seeming to go over their heads.

“I think he would be afraid to show up here today,” the woman responded. When he asked why, she shot back, “Because he was a coward and he didn’t do the right thing, that’s why!” She denied, as Klepper suggested, that he might want to stay away because “these people tried to kill him.” The man beside her, who was wearing a t-shirt that showed former President Donald Trump giving two middle fingers above the words “One for Biden, One for Harris,” saw no irony in his complaints that the current administration was “giving the middle finger” to the whole country.

And then there were the two men holding a “Trump 2024: Take America Back” banner who were particularly concerned about the “border crisis.” Klepper asked them, “And you’re from Iowa? So you’re worried about people coming in from Minnesota?”

Another man calmly explained that he believes Trump is secretly still running the military but blanched when Klepper suggested he would then have to take the blame for the mess in Afghanistan. None of them seemed to believe that their MAGA brethren were responsible for Jan. 6, instead claiming “antifa,” the “corrupt FBI,” and the “deep state” were actually behind the attack.

And so on. It's not logical, it's not supposed to be! It's a feeling!

