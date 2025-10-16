Reporters Turn In Press Credentials And Walk Out Of Pentagon

They had their accreditation revoked after refusing to agree to the Defense Department’s new restrictions on their newsgathering activities.
By Susie MadrakOctober 16, 2025

This was allegedly about "national security," but it was really about Whiskey Barrel Pete's paranoia about people leaking about him. Via the Bezos Post:

The nation’s military and defense journalists exited the Pentagon in unison Wednesday afternoon, having had their accreditation revoked after refusing to agree to the Defense Department’s new restrictions on their newsgathering activities.

The new rules, which among other things bar reporters from soliciting information that the government hasn’t authorized for them, prompted journalists from The Washington Post and dozens of other outlets to turn in their press credentials and decamp for possibly the last time during Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth’s tenure.

More than 30 members of the Pentagon press corps walked out of the building together before the 5 p.m. deadline, crossing a foot bridge and descending a long staircase that empties out on the northeast end of the five-sided building.

“This is a sad day for those who support a free press,” said Nancy A. Youssef, a staff writer for the Atlantic and a longtime Pentagon correspondent. “But I’m incredibly honored to be part of a press corps that stuck together and was committed to protecting our First Amendment rights.”

In case you're wondering, OANN was the only "news" organization that complied.

INCORRECT HEADLINE: Reporters refuse to sign Pentagon’s new press rules

CORRECT HEADLINE: Pentagon launches sweeping effort to censor the news, kicks out major media outlets

Miles Taylor (@milestaylor.bsky.social) 2025-10-14T18:06:33.015Z

Pete Hegseth hasn’t briefed Pentagon reporters in FOUR MONTHS.

The DoD’s own press secretary, Kingsley Wilson, hasn’t briefed reporters for TWO MONTHS.

The Pentagon is now, effectively, a dark site.

Meanwhile, the world’s largest military continues to assassinate dozens in international waters.

News Eye (@newseye.bsky.social) 2025-10-15T05:09:54.173Z

The free press is under attack in America. And the Trump administration isn't being particularly subtle about it.

Reporters are not meant to be stenographers for the Pentagon. We all need to support a free and independent press.

Senator Patty Murray (@murray.senate.gov) 2025-10-15T00:07:33.342Z

"The Pentagon is not merely tightening a policy. It is attempting to redefine journalism as a narrow privilege granted on condition of obedience: The government decides what reporters may seek before they seek it, and punishes them for seeking anything else." www.thebulwark.com/p/locking-do...

Bill Kristol (@billkristolbulwark.bsky.social) 2025-10-14T11:57:48.080Z

Pete Hegseth is turning the Pentagon into a propaganda shop—silencing reporters, hiding the truth, and betraying every principle our troops fight to defend.

Mike Levin (@mikelevin.org) 2025-10-14T18:03:29.748Z

