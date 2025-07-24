Pentagon Officials Are Revolting Against Pete Hegseth

DailyMail.com got the scoop on what I would bet is an unprecedented revolt against a secretary of defense. The article says there’s a draft letter being circulated “among high and mid-level military brass and civilian workers to 'Let the American public know this guy has no clue what he's doing,'” as one source put it.

DailyMail said it had three inside sources, each of whom have at least 20 years in the department. They all said the letter “cites dysfunction and chaos in the department due to what they said are Hegseth's inattention to, indecision on, and inconsistencies regarding several military matters, big and small.”

The DailyMail.com article is full of important nuggets about Kegsbreath’s unfitness for the job. Some that stood out to me:

'He has branded himself the epitome of his so-called 'warrior ethos' that he's always talking about,' one insider said, adding that Hegseth appears to be reshaping the military into 'a cross between a sweat lodge and WWE.' … The [sources] also pointed to [Hegseth’s preoccupation with optics, citing his installation of a makeup studio inside the Pentagon, his staged photo ops lifting weights with the troops, and his new grooming and shaving policy for servicemen. … They said Hegseth's preoccupation with sussing out leakers and critics in the department has caused bureaucratic logjams, brought some basic, but essential military business to a standstill and triggered a sense of paranoia throughout the building.

Hegseth’s white supremacy is also reportedly hindering the Pentagon’s crucial operations. One source told DailyMail there has been a rise in racist incidents since Hegseth took over. “’Some people are being looked at as if they don't deserve their positions,' he said. 'The effect that has on productivity can't be overstated.'”

The plan is to make the letter public by Friday, July 25th, the six-month anniversary of Hegseth’s disgraceful time in office.