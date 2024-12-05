Hegseth Admits There Are ‘Kernels Of Truth’ In Allegations Against Him

Which “kernels” are true? Megyn Kelly was shockingly uncurious.
By NewsHound EllenDecember 5, 2024

As Pete Hegseth’s chances at becoming Secretary of Defense go downhill, the guy accused of sexual assault, rape, mismanagement of non-profits and routine drunkenness visited The Megyn Kelly show to whine about being “Kavanaughed.”

You may recall Kelly made a big show of being a pro-woman conservative when she confronted Donald Trump over his misogyny. Yet the woman who now claims to host “open, honest and provocative conversations” and with “No BS. No agenda,” was so busy sympathizing with attacks on Hegseth that she never followed up on his admission that there’s some truth in the snowballing accusations against him.

First, she nodded as Hegseth claimed he’s being “Kavanaughed” and shook her head as he said the allegations are “all anonymous, all inuendo, nothing sourced, no verification.” I noticed he didn’t say “all false.” If Kelly noticed, she kept it to herself.

Moments later, Hegseth continued to whine about the “art of the smear,” and Kelly continued nodding. Then he described the smear as, “Take whatever tiny kernels of truth – and there are tiny, tiny ones in there – and blow them up into a masquerade of a narrative about somebody that I am definitely not.”

Wait, what? What kernels of truth did Hegseth just admit to? Any legit journalist, which Kelly has long pretended to be, would have stopped Hegseth right there and asked what the “tiny kernels of truth” are and what’s not. But she didn’t. And this isn't just some bad publicity, we're talking about a guy Trump wants to be in charge of the Department of Defense for chrissakes!

Hegseth went on to claim, “They never asked the people closest to me. … All the folks on Fox & Friends have all come out and said this is not Pete and we worked with Pete for 10 years. They never asked those people.”

“Yeah,” Kelly said.

Except a lot of people who worked with Hegseth were asked. And they confirmed Hegseth’s drunken and “handsy” behavior. Documents also backed up much of The New Yorker’s reporting.

Moments after claiming the allegations against him are made up, Pete Hegseth admits to Megyn Kelly that there are "kernels of truth" in there

Aaron Rupar (@atrupar.com) 2024-12-04T18:12:22.246Z

Discussion

