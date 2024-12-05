Pete Hegseth Claims He's Been 'Kavanaughed'

After a police report came out from 2017 alleging he raped a woman, as well as his mother's frantic email detailing his constant attacks on women, Pete Hegseth now claims he's the victim.

Trump's SecDef nominee joined Megyn Kelly on her podcast to take softball questions while trying to rehabilitate his chances of being approved by the Senate.

Kelly did her part by trying to equate all the sordid information coming out about Hegseth's behavior into one simple word that makes him the actual victim and not the women he used and abused.

KELLY: Do you think you're being Kavanaugh'd right now? HEGSETH: I had a member not 45 minutes ago look me in the eye in private, just he and I, and say, that's what they're trying to do to you. That's what they're trying to do to you. That's their playbook. Get ready for more.

Was the member Tommy Tuberville or Ron Johnson? They are two of the most dimwitted and stupid Senators I've ever seen.

HEGSETH: And they're going to make it up, just like they have so far. All anonymous, all innuendo, all rumor, nothing sourced, no verification, and they're just going to keep doing it because you're a threat to them. You're a threat to their system. You're a threat to all the things in Washington, D.C., the swamp, the things that people have rejected. You're a threat to that. And so they're coming after you. And I know that. He knows that. And when you stand firm on that, it's not difficult to just continue to fight. So yeah, we saw what happened, but guess what happened? Kavanaugh stood up, and he fought, and he won. And hopefully Republicans have learned that lesson. And Trump stood by him. And Trump stood by him.

A police report of a rape is not innuendo. A mother's pleading email denouncing incomprehensible actions towards women by her son is not a rumor.

If even a small portion of the allegations against his character, his drinking, his behavior with women are true he's not fit to hold any position in the federal government, let alone be the Secretary of Defense.

There's a ton of other factors making him unqualified, including never being in charge of any kind of agency, let alone thousands of employees. His only experience leading an organization ended with both organizations being deep in debt and him lining his own pockets.

If he wants to defend himself, go on Rachel Maddow, or Ari Melber and answer some actual questions. He'll never do that because he's unwilling to take any responsibility for his actions.