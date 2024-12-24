Trump: All Pete Hegseth Talked About Was Pardoning Convicted Soldiers

During a speech on Sunday, Trump admitted the only reason he nominated Pete Hegseth to be the Secretary of Defense was because he constantly complained that convicted felons in the military were being treated unfairly.

We talk about right-wing grievance politics, but this is a wingnut grievance hire.

Pete's other qualification is that he talked to Trump a lot about the military.

Sounds like Pete was grooming Trump.

Traitor Trump also wants Pete in there because the Fox News host will do everything in his power to protect Donald from being held responsible got any immoral or criminal action he takes.

TRUMP: I have appointed Pete Hegsth to be our next Secretary of Defense. He's going to be great. You know, I've interviewed with him a lot on Fox, and all he ever wanted to talk about was the military, including when we were on. Talk about the military. You talk about how unfairly our soldiers were treated. Can I give a pardon to this one or that one who was treated so unfairly? They teach them to be fighting machines, and then when they fight, they want to put them in jail for 35 years. And he was very strong on that. That's all he wanted to talk about, really, and it just seemed so natural to me. Plus, he had a great education, went to Princeton and Harvard, was a tremendous student. And he's a very vibrant, strong guy. I think he's going to be great. He's doing well, too.

To Trump, having a disastrous history as a political pundit seems to excite him.

Hegseth is doing very badly as a cabinet nomination because of his past substance abuse and sexual behaviors backed up by by police reports and Fox News employees who witnessed his exploits.