Hegseth Reposted Video From Christian Nationalist Pastor Who Thinks Women Should Not Vote

Pete Hegseth, drunk former FOX News journalist, architect of Signalgate and current occupant of the Secretary of Defense role, continues to bring shame to our country.

Hegseth continues to think our country should bed led by a Handmaid's Tale type of government, comprised of White Christian Men. And he has not made that view ambiguous. He has demoted or fired women and people of color, erased both groups from military history at the Pentagon and even starting leading Christian prayer services at the Pentagon. Completely unheard of and incredibly offensive to all other religions.

Well, he has gone even further this week. On Thursday evening, Hegseth reposted a video from a pastor of a Christian Nationalist Church that included pastors saying that women should no longer be able to vote! This was posted on Twitter.

In the post itself, Hegseth "All of Christ for All of Life". The video embedded was a seven minute long report by CNN about Doug Wilson, one of the founders of the Communion of Reformed Evangelical Churches. This "church" wants women to lose their right to vote and actually wants households to count as one vote only.

WUT.

When asked about the horrifically awful views, Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell doubled down, saying that Hegseth is a MEMBER OF A CHURCH affiliated with CREC and that he “very much appreciates many of Mr. Wilson’s writings and teachings.”

Cool cool. So the Secretary of Defense is a Christian Nationalist who thinks women should lose their rights and Christians should rule the world.

Just. Gross.