MAGA Pastor Hates Democracy Because It Allows Women To Vote

Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon is outdoing J.D. Vance in the anti-woman department. Webbon does not just want the U.S. to go back to pre-Roe, pre-no-fault divorce days, he wants to go all the way back to 1920 and repeal the 19th Amendment. That’s the constitutional amendment that gave women the right to vote.

This guy clearly has a major problem with women. Last month, C&L reported on Webbon’s prayer “that we would not have female leadership.” That’s part of his desire for Christian power which, he said, means “crushing our enemies and rewarding our friends.”

More recently, Right Wing Watch caught Webbon suggesting that Christians should demand that women lose the right to vote.

“The reason why I have grown to despise democracy is because … everyone is allowed to vote,” Webbon said. “And just for the record, yeah, I think the 19th Amendment should be repealed. I think that because, first and foremost, I'm a Christian and that is the Christian position."

Webbon yammered on to claim that, “The way that God sees humanity is, he breaks them down to families.” So, according to Webbon, taking away women’s votes is not just “elevating the male vote” but is also “elevating the household vote.” Which sounds a lot like J.D. Vance’s “thought experiment” to give parents more votes than single people, but with a generous helping of extra misogyny.

Repealing the 19th Amendment “is not just trying to take away a female vote but is trying to say, no, there’s a family vote,” Webbon continued. Women, he said “get their voice” from their male relatives, i.e. husbands if they’re married or fathers or brothers if single.

“It’s the men in their lives that love them,” Webbon added.

Something tells me this guy wouldn’t know anything about male love for women.