Christian Nationalist Pastors: Jews Not Allowed To Hold Public Office

These creeps are as religious as they are hateful.
By John AmatoDecember 2, 2024

Joel Webbon, a raging Trump-supporting Christian Nationalist held court, proclaiming Jews are not allowed to serve in public office unless they convert to his type of Christianity.

MAGAts are flying their anti-Semitic freak flag high and far.

The MAGA evangelical movement is running on all cylinders as now they denounce Judaism as a parasitic religion and claim only Christians of a Protestant theology are allowed to serve in public office.

These guys don't even like practicing Catholics.

WEBBON: And there would be no law that says Jews can't live here, but what there would be is anybody to hold public office would have to make a Christian profession of faith ... and they would have to have a track record of it. So, no practicing Jew who hasn't converted to Christianity will be able to serve in public office.

Webbon talks in a smooth and unemotional cadence, like a serial killer pulling the wings off birds while talking about the weather.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.
Mastodon