Christian Nationalist Pastors: Jews Not Allowed To Hold Public Office

Joel Webbon, a raging Trump-supporting Christian Nationalist held court, proclaiming Jews are not allowed to serve in public office unless they convert to his type of Christianity.

MAGAts are flying their anti-Semitic freak flag high and far.

The MAGA evangelical movement is running on all cylinders as now they denounce Judaism as a parasitic religion and claim only Christians of a Protestant theology are allowed to serve in public office.

These guys don't even like practicing Catholics.

WEBBON: And there would be no law that says Jews can't live here, but what there would be is anybody to hold public office would have to make a Christian profession of faith ... and they would have to have a track record of it. So, no practicing Jew who hasn't converted to Christianity will be able to serve in public office.

Webbon talks in a smooth and unemotional cadence, like a serial killer pulling the wings off birds while talking about the weather.

