MAGA Pastor Compared Women To Pigs With Gold Nose Rings

Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon compared women to pigs with gold nose rings in a recent sermon. Webbon is a rising star in Trump's GOP.
By RedStateRachelOctober 23, 2024

Christian nationalist pastor Joel Webbon compared pigs and women during his October 20 Sunday sermon. The Christian nationalist pastor told his audience that that God wants women to be quiet and modest:

"Like a golden ring in the snout of a pig, so too it is with a woman who is not modest."

Webbon is a rising star in the Republican party, part of the so-called “TheoBros” movement. This group of younger men have views that are very extreme, even by MAGA standards. Many of these young men don’t believe in democracy and don’t want women to even vote.

Did I mention Webbon hates democracy? This is the future of the Republican party if people don't stop Trump now.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon