'Thought Experiment': J.D. Vance Backs Off Plan To Give Parents More Votes

Republican vice presidential nominee J.D. Vance worked to do damage control over the weekend after he suggested that parents should be given more votes than single citizens.

During a Sunday interview with ABC News, host Jonathan Karl said he was putting Vance's "childless cat ladies" remark aside to focus on his proposal to give more votes to parents.

"And you said you advocated giving extra votes to people with children," Karl explained.

"Well, John, it's not a policy proposal," Vance said defensively. "It's a thought experiment, right?"

"Some Democrats had said we're going to give children the right to vote," he claimed. "And I said, well, if we're going to give the rights to the children, then we should actually just allow the parents to cast those votes, right?"

"So it's a thought experiment."

Vance admitted, "Sometimes family doesn't work out for people, and that's okay."

"You said, when you go to the polls in this country as a parent, you should have more power," Karl noted. "You should have more of an ability to speak your voice in a democratic republic than the people who don't have kids."

"I mean, you are directly saying that people with kids should have more of a voice in our democracy," the ABC host added. "Thought experiment or not about how that is done, but that is the principle."

"Again, John, it's a thought experiment," Vance replied, sticking to his talking points.