JD Vance Shrugs Off School Shootings As ‘A Fact Of Life’

The guy who wants to force you to have kids would rather they be slaughtered at school than enact common-sense gun laws.
By NewsHound EllenSeptember 6, 2024

J.D. Vance mustered up all his compassion, i.e. none, after two students and two instructors were shot to death and nine others wounded by gunshots in a Georgia high school this week. The suspect is a 14-year-old student who allegedly used an assault-style rifle to commit the mass murder and carnage.

Vance’s response?

“I don’t like this, I don’t like to admit this, I don’t like that this is a fact of life,” Vance said.

But Vance doesn’t dislike this “fact of life” enough to want to keep assault-style rifles out of the hands of 14-year-olds or anyone else. Apparently, he wants more guns in schools. “If you are a psycho, and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets and we have got to bolster security in our schools,” he continued.

Vance added that he doesn’t want his kids to go to school “in a place where they feel like you’ve got to have additional security. But that is increasingly the reality that we live in.”

Nothing would bolster security like banning assault-style rifles altogether. Nearly 60% of Americans favor stricter gun laws. But the guy who sneers at childless cat ladiies would rather their kids get murdered than to put any restrictions on weapons, even in the hands of children.

Compare Vance’s indifference to Kamala Harris’ response. She went off script during a rally to address the Georgia school shooting. Instead of kids in school “fulfilling their God-given potential,” she said, “some part of their big, beautiful brain is concerned about a shooter busting through the door of the classroom.” She repeatedly declared, “It does not have to be this way.”

Vance’s non-existent concern for slaughtered children matches that of his boss, Donald Trump. In January, after yet another deadly school shooting, the felonious sexual predator said, “It’s just horrible … but we have to get over it.”

Of course, “fact of life” Vance isn’t taking chances with his own life:

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site.
