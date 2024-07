This video of kids interviewing Kamala Harris will make your day. J.D. Vance says the V.P. is a "childless cat lady" but watch the video to see the connection between Harris and the kids. The Vice President is a natural with kids and they open up to her.

One of the kids shares their biggest fears about "global warming" and "school shootings" with Harris. Keep a tissue handy while you watch this video. It's a beautiful snapshot of how our future president listens to kids.

