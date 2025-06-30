Fetterman Whines About Losing His Beach Time To Work

Pennsylvania Sen. Fetterman continued to embarrass himself as a Democratic lawmaker when he complained to the media that he's mad he missed his beach trip over having to stay around to vote on the Senate Big fugly bill.

It's too bad your beach plans are interrupted.

Did you get any clues on the floor about what time this might wrap? Oh my god, I just want to go home. I've already, my, I've missed our entire trip to the beach. My family's going to be back before we, uh, so, uh, and again, I'm going to vote no. There's no drama. We know the votes are going to go. In fact, the only interesting votes are going to be on the margin, whether that's Collins or Johnson and those, but all the Democrats, we all know how that's going to go. And I think, I don't think it's really helpful to put people here till when it's some ungodly hour. And again. Thank you, sir. Appreciate your time.

Maybe Sen. Fetterman can do some media hits, act like a Democratic Senator, go on cable news and explain to the American people how awful and destructive the Senate bill is, instead of whining like a fucking asshole.