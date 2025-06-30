A.I. White House Press Secretary Tilts Over Intercepted Iranian Call

The White House called The Washington Post's article of an intercepted call from the Iranians downplaying claiming Trump's attacks as shameful and nonsense.

The Post:

The United States obtained intercepted communication between senior Iranian officials discussing this month’s U.S. military strikes on Iran’s nuclear program and remarking that the attack was less devastating than they had expected, said four people familiar with the classified intelligence circulating within the U.S. government. The communication, intended to be private, included Iranian government officials speculating as to why the strikes directed by President Donald Trump were not as destructive and extensive as they had anticipated, these people said. Like some others, they spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive intelligence.

Ouch. Pete Hegseth is going to be running around the DOD with a handheld lie detector test and a bottle of rum screaming at everyone he sees.

White House Press Secretary Leavitt went on tilt to defend Trump's claims that the Iranian nuclear program has been obliterated.

“It’s shameful that The Washington Post is helping people commit felonies by publishing out-of-context leaks,” said White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. “The notion that unnamed Iranian officials know what happened under hundreds of feet of rubble is nonsense. Their nuclear weapons program is over.”

I never believe anything Trump says after making rash and insane decisions. For that matter, he lies so much it's hard to know when to believe something when it comes out of his mouth -- or his keyboard. How successful the raids were is unknown. They definitely caused damage to Iran. Trump used up a lot of our bombs and if Iran's facilities aren't as damaged as he claims, then he think he will be forced to bomb them again if more intelligence comes to light.

I imagine Trump will never back away from his "obliterated" comments, so that's probably not likely, but he's put American lives at risk with his reckless actions for very little payoff.