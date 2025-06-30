Get The Straitjacket! Trump Offers Deranged Description Of Enrichment

Trump would lose to a third grader.
By John AmatoJune 30, 2025

Donald Trump sounded like an elementary school dropout, as he tried to describe what the "enrichment" of uranium is to MAGA Queen Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures.

Trump compared the arduous process of the enrichment of uranium to air conditioning or jacking up your car.

I kid you not.

BARTIROMO: Did you have an idea that you would have to do something with regard to Iran? Because you teased it a little. You said, look, they have got to come to the table and talk. Something is going to happen.

TRUMP: Well, it was getting a little bit hot. And we knew they had a lot of sites, probably three plus the one. But they had three main sites. And we knew they were going to have to either give them up.

And I thought we could do it during negotiation. And we just about had it done.

And they said, We want enrichment. Enrichment doesn't mean like air conditioning and it doesn't mean to jack up your car. Enrichment is a bad word.

And they said, You have so much oil, what do you need that for?

And they said, well, we need it. We need it. And I wouldn't let that happen. I think people wouldn't have understood it if I allowed that to happen.

So we had a 60-day talk. And that delayed them a lot. And then we said, let's go at it. And it just worked out. And we wanted to work out also for Iran.

They were beaten up. And so was Israel. In all fairness, they were both very tight. We call it the 12-day war. That was an intensive war.

Does anyone believe for one second that Trump actually talked to Iran for sixty days before Israel attacked Iran?

He said he was going to give Iran two weeks to negotiate with the US, but attacked them two days later.

How does "enrichment" relate to an air conditioner, in this context? Or jacking up a car?

But I took him at his word and went to the local body shop. I asked them to jack up my car, check the AC, and give me some enriched uranium.

They obliged, and now I possess an eighth of a kilogram.

It's so cool.

