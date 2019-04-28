Trump Uses Fox News Safe Space To Attack Dems: They Should 'Get Off Their Ass' And 'Solve' The Border Wall

Donald Trump on Sunday accused Democratic lawmakers of sitting "on their ass" instead of capitulating to his demand to build a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.

Trump made the remarks , dialing in from his golf club in Sterling, Virginia (his 185th day on a Trump golf course and 247th day on a Trump-branded property since taking office), during an appearance on Sunday Futures with Maria Bartiromo, who was broadcasting from the border area.

"What we need is new laws that don’t allow this so when somebody comes in, we say, 'Sorry, you’ve got to go out'," Trump opined. "We don’t need a court system. We have a court system that has 900,000 cases behind it. In other words, they have a court which needs to hear 900,000 cases."

"How ridiculous is this?" he added. "This has been building up for many years and it’s just a system that Congress can fix, Maria, and they don’t get off their ass and it’s the Democrats that can solve it so quickly because we have all of the infrastructure and I’ll have the wall up, by the end of next year, most of the wall will be up."

"Do you see that happening in 2019?" Bartiromo asked, referring to bipartisan legislation.

"Yeah, Lindsey [Graham] has been great," Trump opined. "We have a package of things that we’re asking for, and we’re actually going for a much bigger package than rather than those little things which are not little at all in terms of their importance, but we’re making a plan where we’re really talking about immigration laws at a much larger scale and we also have a plan for people coming in because we have so many companies coming into the United States because of my plan and because of our tax cuts and the tax plan, it’s really tax cut and jobs plan, we have so many companies -- you know it better than anybody."