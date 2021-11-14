Bartiromo Yells At Jordan: 'Not A Dime' For Border Wall In Biden's Bill

"Where's the accountability?!" barked Fox's Maria Bartiromo to Ohio's Jim Jordan.
By HeatherNovember 14, 2021

No one should ever dare to call this woman a news "reporter." Here's Fox's Maria Bartiromo talking to Gym Jordan about the 13 Republicans they've basically accused of committing treason because they voted for the bipartisan infrastructure bill and dared to defy Dear Leader.

Apparently, Bartiromo believes that Trump's vanity project doesn't fall into the category of wasteful spending:

BARTIROMO: Let me bring you back to domestic issues Congressman, because it just... I have this feeling that there is no regard for taxpayer money at all in this administration. I went to ask you about the of the infrastructure bill.

Before I get there, we're looking at the graphic of what's in the infrastructure bill. Joe Biden's expected to sign it into law tomorrow, but your colleagues voted for it. Are they going to lose committee assignments?

I mean, where's the accountability!? Why would your colleagues, 13 Republicans, vote for this bill when there's not a dime in it for the border wall?

JORDAN: Yeah, I mean, look, I don't know. I don't know what's going to happen. I wish they wouldn't have voted for it. I wish that it wouldn't have passed, because you're right, there is simply no accountability for how we spend taxpayer dollars in the Biden administration.

Trump promised to get infrastructure passed and couldn't get it done during his entire presidency. Now Republicans who did the right thing and voted for it are receiving death threats for doing it, and you can thank Fox and people like Jordan for helping to stoke those tensions.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. When registering you will also be presented with the option to tie all your old Disqus comments to your new Insticator account. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue