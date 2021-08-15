Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

'The Democrats Are Winning!' Bartiromo Goes Off On Marsha Blackburn

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo confronted Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) on Sunday for failing to stop a bipartisan infrastructure bill from passing.
By David

Fox News host Maria Bartiromo confronted Republican Sen. Marsha Blackburn (TN) on Sunday for failing to stop a bipartisan infrastructure bill from passing.

While appearing on Sunday Morning Futures, Blackburn insisted that President Joe Biden's administration is "weak."

"This administration is weak on every front," she argued. "Whether it is the out-of-control spending or whether it is misplaced priorities, this is a weak president. It is an administration that is not focused. They are not prioritizing what the American people want to see."

The Fox News host pushed back.

"You're right! The list does go on," Bartiromo said. "But, Senator, with all due respect, if they're so weak, why are they beating you? OK? The bottom line is the Democrats are winning. And we are about to see a major Green New Deal thanks to your colleagues. Mitch McConnell the other day praised President Biden for doing bipartisan work!"

"What's going on with the Republicans?" she continued. "You've gotten nothing out of this, except to say, yeah, we worked with our colleagues on the left. But they don't say that -- we've worked with our colleagues on the right. They don't care if you're there or not!"

Bartiromo added: "So if they are so weak, why are they beating you and your colleagues?"

"We're pushing back on this," Blackburn replied. "The good thing is the American people are beginning to push back with us."

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team