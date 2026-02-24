Welcome Back: Scrubs!

Bill Lawrence's wonderful hospital comedy returns for Season 10 on Wednesday.
By John AmatoFebruary 24, 2026

The beautiful mind of Bill Lawrence is bringing back Scrubs for a new season, almost fifteen years after the show ended.

Lawrence also created one of my favorite series, and mostly underrated "Cougar Town", as well as Ted Lasso and Apple TV's Shrinking.

The Guardian review was sensational: Scrubs: the cast’s chemistry is still so sparky it totally carries this zinger-packed comeback


Parade:

But we’re happy to report that the upcoming tenth season revival of the beloved medical comedy—set to debut with back-to-back episodes on Wednesday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC—will see the return of O.G. stars Zach Braff (as John “J.D.” Dorian), Donald Faison (as Christopher Turk) and Sarah Chalke (as Elliot Reid). We’ll see plenty more familiar faces from the Sacred Heart universe—including John C. McGinley as Dr. Cox and Judy Reyes as Carla Espinosa—and get to meet some new characters, too!

Open thread.

