MAGA Pastor Demands His Flock Support 'Travel Fund' For Private Jet Flights

Didn't Jesus have one?
MAGA Pastor Demands His Flock Support 'Travel Fund' For Private Jet Flights
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoMarch 18, 2026

MAGA pastor Hank Kunneman gave a sermon to fleece his congregation for money to pay for a private jet that would make it easier for him to travel, using a vague Jesus reference to support his cause.

Kunneman told this boring story of his airplane travels as if he was making a pilgrimage in bare feet to Jerusalem.

I'm going to charter a jet because I am so dedicated to God and I am so dedicated to you, the people, and I am dedicated to the United States of America and to fight for it. I said, Brenda, I feel like I'm supposed to be there at all costs.

I know we're paying a lot of money here, but Brenda, I am pressed.

It's like, you know, where the Bible says Jesus was pressed to go to Jerusalem.

He's Jesus now.

KUNNEMAN: So I chartered a flight, but thank you. It's very expensive. And yes, I loved it.

I got there and I was able to do Thursday night and then Friday morning and fly back. And I was very appreciative.

Folks, we got to get a travel fund together.

Who doesn't love traveling in a private jet? Trying to con his supporters, Kunneman found a small passage from the Bible he hoped would convince them, but it DID NOT defend his highfalutin' wishes.

KUNNEMAN: I want to show you Mark chapter three, verse nine out of the NIV.

Notice what Jesus instructed, or I know it's NLT, excuse me.

Jesus instructed his disciples to what? Have a boat, what?

So the crowd would not crush him.

So even Jesus was concerned about going to certain ports and airports and things.

Jesus wanting a boat is the same thing as Kunneman wanting his supporters to spends thousands of dollars on his private jet fantasies.

Did Jesus ask for a 200 foot Yacht?

He asked for a boat.

MAGA pastor Hank Kunneman asks congregants to donate to a "travel fund" so he can charter private jets "because I am so dedicated to God": "Even Jesus was concerned about going to certain ports and airports."

Right Wing Watch (@rightwingwatch.bsky.social) 2026-03-16T14:54:43.719Z

I am so sorry you have to travel like the rest of the country.

I've written many stories on this MAGA clown prophet.

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