MAGA Pastor Demands His Flock Support 'Travel Fund' For Private Jet Flights

MAGA pastor Hank Kunneman gave a sermon to fleece his congregation for money to pay for a private jet that would make it easier for him to travel, using a vague Jesus reference to support his cause.
Kunneman told this boring story of his airplane travels as if he was making a pilgrimage in bare feet to Jerusalem.
I'm going to charter a jet because I am so dedicated to God and I am so dedicated to you, the people, and I am dedicated to the United States of America and to fight for it. I said, Brenda, I feel like I'm supposed to be there at all costs.
I know we're paying a lot of money here, but Brenda, I am pressed.
It's like, you know, where the Bible says Jesus was pressed to go to Jerusalem.
He's Jesus now.
KUNNEMAN: So I chartered a flight, but thank you. It's very expensive. And yes, I loved it.
I got there and I was able to do Thursday night and then Friday morning and fly back. And I was very appreciative.
Folks, we got to get a travel fund together.
Who doesn't love traveling in a private jet? Trying to con his supporters, Kunneman found a small passage from the Bible he hoped would convince them, but it DID NOT defend his highfalutin' wishes.
KUNNEMAN: I want to show you Mark chapter three, verse nine out of the NIV.
Notice what Jesus instructed, or I know it's NLT, excuse me.
Jesus instructed his disciples to what? Have a boat, what?
So the crowd would not crush him.
So even Jesus was concerned about going to certain ports and airports and things.
Jesus wanting a boat is the same thing as Kunneman wanting his supporters to spends thousands of dollars on his private jet fantasies.
Did Jesus ask for a 200 foot Yacht?
He asked for a boat.
I am so sorry you have to travel like the rest of the country.
I've written many stories on this MAGA clown prophet.