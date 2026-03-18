SAVE Act Creates Massive Unfunded Mandates On States

Election experts from around the country are sounding alarms that the SAVE Act (full name: SAVE Trump's Ass From The Epstein Files Act) would cause mayhem and set up the elections and the country for failure. In large part, this is because many of the act's requirements are unfunded.

The so-called SAVE America Act, which President Donald Trump is relentlessly pushing, would create chaos for state and local elections administrators by immediately imposing several new requirements without adding funding, former North Carolina elections chief Karen Brinson Bell said on a press call Tuesday organized by Washington U.S. Sen. Maria Cantwell. “I cannot emphasize enough the Herculean effort that the SAVE America Act would present for election officials across this country,” Brinson Bell, who now advises election officials as a co-founder of the group Advance Elections, said. “Please do not set our country or these public servants up for failure. Bring us to the table. Develop this legislation properly and provide adequate funding and resources so we can all succeed.”

Brinson Bell further stated that, when she looked more closely at the SAVE Trump's Ass Act, it did not include any funding but would require hundreds of millions of dollars to implement.

Clark County Auditor Greg Kimsey, who was a Republican until Trump's insurrection in 2021, when he switched to Independent, stated the obvious, “In my view, this is nothing more than a very clumsy — and I hope not effective — but a very clumsy attempt to create chaos in this year’s midterm elections.”

The real kicker is that all this nonsense is to fix a problem that doesn't exist - except for the one very real problem of what Trump was doing in the Epstein files.

H/T Matt Smith for the video