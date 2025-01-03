Wisconsin Election Officials Investigating Uncounted Ballots

Wisconsin Election Commission ordered an investigation on how nearly 200 ballots went uncounted in November
Wisconsin Election Officials Investigating Uncounted Ballots
Credit: Screencap
By Chris capper LiebenthalJanuary 3, 2025

Late in December, election officials in Madison, Wisconsin, announced that nearly 200 ballots went uncounted in the November election. The Wisconsin Election Commision (WEC) has ordered an investigation into how this could possibly have hapened and especially why City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl sat on the information for so long:

The commission voted unanimously during a special meeting Thursday to begin the bipartisan investigation into the city clerk’s office and whether “Witzel-Behl has failed to comply with the law or abused her discretion regarding the 193 uncounted absentee ballots.”

Although the Elections Commission confirmed that the voters’ choices on the 193 ballots were not enough to alter any election outcomes, commission Chair Ann Jacobs called the incident egregious and said the city’s response lacked the transparency she has experienced with other mishaps.

“When we've had other mistakes made by municipalities, we knew about it within minutes of it happening, of them figuring out what happened. We were in the loop,” Jacobs said.

“We were able to work with them to figure out the solution. We figured out what the problem was; we put it in our canvas so that when we canvassed at the state level, we were able to incorporate that.”

This is the first time that the WEC has exercised its authority to conduct such an investigation without a complaint but felt that it was imperative to do it as soon as possible due to primary elections coming up in February.

In its first formal investigation, the Wisconsin Elections Commission launches a probe into how Madison missed counting nearly 200 ballots in the fall election. madison.com/news/state-r...

Phil Brinkman (@philbrinkman.bsky.social) 2025-01-02T17:47:47.395Z

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon