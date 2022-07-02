Houston Officials Investigating Voter Intimidation By GOP-Linked Group

A GOP-linked group is going door-to-door in a Black and Hispanic neighborhood in Harris County, Texas, dressed to look like election officials and asking residents to sign affidavits providing sensitive information.
By NewsHound EllenJuly 2, 2022

A scam alert has been issued by the Harris County Elections Office and the county attorney is looking into whether members of the group commited any crimes of impersonating election officials. According to at least one resident, two men wearing “Texas Election Network” badges came to her door asking her to sign an affidavit about her address.

The Harris County Republican Party claims to have nothing to do with the group's efforts. But that seems like a distinction without a difference. For example, Alan Vera is both the chair of the county GOP’s ballot security committee and a Texas Election Network board member.

The group was formed in 2021 by Melissa Conway, who is also the RNC's state director for election integrity in TX.

