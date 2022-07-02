Houston Officials Investigating Voter Intimidation By GOP-Linked Group

A scam alert has been issued by the Harris County Elections Office and the county attorney is looking into whether members of the group commited any crimes of impersonating election officials. According to at least one resident, two men wearing “Texas Election Network” badges came to her door asking her to sign an affidavit about her address.

The Harris County Republican Party claims to have nothing to do with the group's efforts. But that seems like a distinction without a difference. For example, Alan Vera is both the chair of the county GOP’s ballot security committee and a Texas Election Network board member.

The group was formed in 2021 by Melissa Conway, who is also the RNC's state director for election integrity in TX.

in doorbell camera video footage recorded sunday, a man carrying a clipboard explains to the resident: "what they told us to do is get a yes or no to confirm whether everybody is here. if not, we'll take the ones off that are not, and then they update their records." — Jen Rice (@jen_rice_) July 1, 2022