Conservative Group Promises Billionaire Bucks To Suppress Vote

Connie Schultz was absolutely right: The fight against voter suppression belongs to all of us. This isn't just a fight for Black people. It's all of us. And if you doubt that, then this news should make it clear just how dire this is.

Fox News reports (rather giddily, I might add) that Heritage Action, the ultra-conservative activist arm of the hard-right wing Heritage Foundation has earmarked $10 million to push states to suppress the vote.

Which states, you might wonder? And how will they spend that money, you ask?

The Billionaire Bucks™ will go to fund digital and television ads, volunteer issue advocacy campaigns and lobbying state legislatures directly. The states targeted? Let's guess. Could they be...Arizona, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Michigan, Nevada, Texas and Wisconsin?

Lest you think they will only spend $10 million, rest assured they will not. They say the $10 million is seed money, with more Billionaire Bucks™ yet to come.

In a statement, Heritage Action Executive Director Jessica Anderson said, "We are working to help state lawmakers restore trust in our elections, ensure transparency, and protect the rights of every American to a fair election. This is our number one priority, and we are committed to doing whatever it takes."

Clearly they think HR1 -- the For The People Act -- is DOA (which it is unless the filibuster is reformed to prevent filibusters of civil rights protections). "While we are working to prevent federal election takeovers like HR 1, voting safeguards have to start with the states," Anderson's statement said. "That is why we are now deploying Heritage Action's extensive grassroots network for state-level advocacy for the first time ever."

Let me rephrase that. Heritage Action is working to perpetuate the Big Lie and reinstate Jim Crow laws to suppress the vote, and they're activating their racist army to get it done. It won't just be Heritage Action, either, since all of these groups coordinate with each other. It will be Freedomworks, and more.

If you dare doubt their resolve, consider this: Georgia repealed their no-excuse voting by mail law on Monday.