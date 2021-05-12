Politics
Anti-Vaxxers Are Actually Working To Suppress Voters, Too

Maria Theresa Kumar reveals the efforts of anti-vax propaganda to suppress Hispanic/Latinx voters, and encourage right-wing voters to show up in 2022.
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Surprising news from Maria-Theresa Kumar on "The Last Word" Wednesday night. There's a propagada war aimed at Spanish speaking Americans using WhatsApp.

Kumar tells the story of her vaccine "hesitant" mother, who was influenced by WhatsApp propaganda (in Spanish) to believe that the vaccine "had not been tested on humans."

Kumar also noted the heinous connection between anti-vax propaganda and those attempting to influence voting behavior:

"...we were learning that what is targeting the community is supposed to create a distrust in government. And if you don't trust your government to keep you safe and healthy, you are going to distrust your vote to go out and vote. It's the most morbid voter suppression that we are seeing to date. And they are targeting the extreme right, saying look, you cannot trust Biden with the vaccine, you will have to go out and vote in the mid-terms to get him out."

This is the criminal behavior of the Right. We've got a huge fight coming.

You can read more at the link below:

