Herschel Walker Decides He’s Against The Swastika He Just Defended

Walker, the long-time Texan with a shady and violent past who registered to vote in Georgia two months ago in order to run for the U.S. Senate there, had been scheduled to do a fundraiser in the Texas home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais this weekend. That is, until the spotlight cast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on her anti-Semitic trope became too harsh for Walker.

Also in the Jolt this am, one of the hosts for a weekend fundraiser for @HerschelWalker this weekend appears to have a swastika as her profile pic. We have reached out for a response from the Walker camp. pic.twitter.com/MynCVfvn93 — Patricia Murphy (@politicalinsidr) October 13, 2021

First, the Walker campaign claimed the Nazi symbol was, in essence, a symbol of freedom: “Walker’s campaign spokeswoman early Wednesday said the swastika is ‘clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic,’” The AJC reported. But it also noted that Viviano-Langlais removed the symbol from her profile soon after its report.

Then, hours later, the Walker campaign decided it was better not to offend any Jewish donors the graphic wasn’t appropriate after all. The AJC printed the campaign’s full statement:

“The previously scheduled event has been called off. Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community and opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms. Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates, the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign.”

Meanwhile, Viviano-Langlais is blaming the left for her own change to her Twitter profile: