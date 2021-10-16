Politics
Herschel Walker Decides He’s Against The Swastika He Just Defended

After insisting a graphic of a swastika in a fundraiser’s Twitter profile was just a good ol’ anti-vax symbol, the Herschel Walker campaign has suddenly distanced itself from both the graphic and the fundraiser.
By NewsHound Ellen
Image from: YouTube screenshot

Walker, the long-time Texan with a shady and violent past who registered to vote in Georgia two months ago in order to run for the U.S. Senate there, had been scheduled to do a fundraiser in the Texas home of Bettina Sofia Viviano-Langlais this weekend. That is, until the spotlight cast by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on her anti-Semitic trope became too harsh for Walker.

First, the Walker campaign claimed the Nazi symbol was, in essence, a symbol of freedom: “Walker’s campaign spokeswoman early Wednesday said the swastika is ‘clearly an anti-mandatory vaccination graphic,’” The AJC reported. But it also noted that Viviano-Langlais removed the symbol from her profile soon after its report.

Then, hours later, the Walker campaign decided it was better not to offend any Jewish donors the graphic wasn’t appropriate after all. The AJC printed the campaign’s full statement:

“The previously scheduled event has been called off. Herschel is a strong friend of Israel and the Jewish community and opposes hatred and bigotry of all forms. Despite the fact that the apparent intent behind the graphic was to condemn government vaccine mandates, the symbol used is very offensive and does not reflect the values of Herschel Walker or his campaign.”

Meanwhile, Viviano-Langlais is blaming the left for her own change to her Twitter profile:

