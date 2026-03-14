President Donald Trump defended the easing sanctions on Russian oil, excusing reports that the nation’s dictator, Vladimir Putin, has been assisting Iran in its war efforts against the U.S.

“I think [Putin] might be helping [Iran] a little bit,” Trump said during his call-in to Fox News on Friday. “And he probably thinks we're helping Ukraine, right?”

At least 13 U.S. soldiers have died since the start of the war. Trump’s decision to launch a war with Iran is a boon for Putin, creating chaos in the oil markets.

And despite the Trump administration’s assurances that easing sanctions on Russia’s oil is no big deal, lifting the sanctions will boost the struggling Russian economy amid its war on Ukraine.

The pathetic nature of Trump’s dependence on Putin’s opinion of him is well documented—so is how easily Putin has played him.