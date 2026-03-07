Karoline Leavitt: 'Doesn't Really Matter' Putin Is Helping Iran Target US Troops

Trump sock-puppet Karoline Leavitt did her best to downplay reports that Russia is providing Iran with information that could help them target US troops.

More on that from the AP:

Russia has provided Iran with information that could help Tehran strike American warships, aircraft and other assets in the region, according to two officials familiar with U.S. intelligence on the matter. The people, who were not authorized to comment publicly on the sensitive matter and spoke on the condition of anonymity, cautioned that the U.S. intelligence has not uncovered that Russia is directing Iran on what to do with the information. Still, it’s the first indication that Moscow has sought to get involved in the war that the U.S. and Israel launched on Iran a week ago.

Leavitt was asked about the report on Fox this Friday and told host John Roberts that it "doesn't really matter" that Trump's pal Putin is helping Iran.

ROBERTS: I wanted to start you off this afternoon because we have confirmed reports from U.S. officials that Russia is providing intelligence to Iran to help it target U.S. assets in the region. I’m sure this is something that does not please the president whatsoever. Has he spoken to Putin about it? LEAVITT: Well, look, I’ll leave that to the president to answer himself. But what I will tell you, John, we don’t comment on intelligence reports that are leaked to the press. Whether or not this happened, frankly, it does not really matter because President Trump and the United States military are absolutely decimating the rogue Iranian terrorist regime. We are now on day six of Operation Epic Fury. The United States military has impressively established dominance and air superiority over the skies of Iran. We have sunk and destroyed more than thirty of their navy ships. And of course, the goals of this operation have been laid out and very clear. Completely annihilate Iran’s Navy, which again, we are well on our way to doing. Their navy has now been deemed combat ineffective. Secondly, take out their ballistic missile weaponry arsenal capacity, which we are very much doing. In fact, their retaliatory ballistic missile strikes against the United States and our allies in the region have decreased 90 percent just over the course of the last six days, and of course, the overall mission in this operation is to ensure that Iran can never again possess a nuclear weapon. That was the real imminent threat that was posed by Iran to the United States and our personnel in the region, and President Trump and the United States military are focused on tackling this threat every single day.

Not an ounce of follow-up, of course, as they just moved on to the next topic. Leavitt may want to pretend it doesn't matter, but I don't think most of the public, or the troops being put in harm's way because of it, will agree with her.