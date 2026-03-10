Gutless Brian Kilmeade Demands Oil Tankers To 'Show Some Guts'

It's easy to talk internal fortitude when you're sitting in your comfy Fox News studio.
By John AmatoMarch 10, 2026

Fox and Friends co-host Brian Kilmeade echoed Donald Trump's caustic words, demanding oil tankers and their crews "show some guts" and sail through the Strait of Hormuz.

Sitting in the safe confines of the Fox News Studios, Kilmeade questioned the internal fortitude of oil tanker captains and the companies who pay them.

KILMEADE: So he's saying, hey guys, even though we get the oil, the market's flush, this is fear, I'm still going to insure your ships, so go through the strait.

And you know, that's just part of it.

If you want to diminish the Iranian threat, if you want to make sure that this ends up with complete Iran capitulation, show some guts and go through that strait and and do it.

Oil tankers and their crews have already been subjected to a multitude of attacks in and around the Strait by drones. It's not their fault that oil prices have skyrocketed, causing the stock markets to crumble.

To remind braindead Brian, oil tankers and their crews did not wage war against Iran. It's not up to them to put their lives on the line for Demented Donald.

