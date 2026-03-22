Trump: The Strait Of Hormuz Will 'Open Itself'

He's nuttier than a fruitcake and he's got the nuclear codes.

Trump took questions from reporters this Friday while preparing to board Marine One, and after first blathering on once again about himself and Israel both wanting to "declare victory" in Iran and telling the reporters that he can't tell anyone what his plan is for military operations there, he gave this jaw dropping response to a reporter asking him what he meant when he claimed they'd already achieved "victory."

REPORTER: When you said the war was militarily won in Iran, what did you mean by that?

TRUMP: Oh, I think we've won. We've knocked out their navy, their air force. We've knocked out their anti-aircraft. We've knocked out everything. We're roaming free from a military standpoint.

All they're doing is clogging up the strait. But from a military standpoint, they're finished.

REPORTER: So how much longer for the American public? You said opening the Strait of Hormuz is a simple military maneuver.

TRUMP: Very simple.

REPORTER: But what did you mean?

TRUMP: It's a simple military maneuver. It's relatively safe. But you need a lot of help in the sense of you need ships, you need volume. And NATO could help us, but they so far haven't had the courage to do so. And others could help us.

But, you know, we don't use it. You know, at a certain point, it'll open itself, at a certain point. But we've defeated the enemy and they are an enemy.

They're a sick group of people. Their leadership is gone. The navy is gone, the air force is gone, the anti-aircraft equipment that they have, the radar they have is all gone. Everything's gone.

The Strait itself, the actual Strait, how are you? The Strait itself is, we're doing a good job, but it would be nice if the countries, including China, if the countries that use it, China uses it 90 % of their energy, Japan is 95 % of the energy, it would be nice if those countries would get involved.