This Is What Narcissistic Collapse Looks Like

An addict in recovery once told me something I've never forgotten. "An addict is the center of his own universe," he said.

The Clown Prince went on an unhinged rant about the Supreme Court as it is deciding whether to allow him to scrap birthright citizenship. Unless Trump kidnaps their children and holds them hostage, it's highly unlikely to happen.

The 79-year-old president suggested on Truth Social that it’s “too bad” the Supreme Court didn’t “study” Mark Levin’s Fox News show, in which the host argued that the 14th Amendment was not intended to grant birthright citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants.

“If they saw it they would never allow that money making HOAX to continue. THEY SHOULD USE THEIR POWERS OF COMMON SENSE FOR THE GOOD OF OUR COUNTRY,” Trump wrote.

“They failed miserably on Tariffs, needlessly costing the USA Hundreds of Billions of Dollars in potential rebates for the benefit haters and scammers. Why??? Don’t do it again! The Country can only withstand so many bad decisions from a Court that just doesn’t seem to care.”

(About that "money making hoax." It is well known that for years, Trump rented luxury Florida condos to pregnant Russian oligarchs who wanted to lounge at the beach while waiting for their children to be born as American citizens. Is he still doing it? What happened? Guess it's just another one of those stories that's been disappeared from the public eye. Thanks, "journalists"!)

Trump took the predictable step of sitting in the front row and glaring at the justices during the April 1 hearing. The president stormed out of the hearing after the SCOTUS justices shot down several arguments from the administration’s attorney, Solicitor General D. John Sauer. BOO HOO!

He really and truly believes the job of judges is to tell him what he wants to hear. Because he is indeed the center of his own universe.