'Elvis' Trump Thinks He's Perfect Replacement For ‘Freedom 250’ Singers

Donald Trump’s “Freedom 250” concert has fallen apart like it's one of his Iran war-ending plans. In this case, almost all the singers have backed out because they do not want to be associated with him. And while the lying Trump administration has claimed it’s a nonpartisan event, the Grifter in Chief blurted out the truth in one of his deranged social media posts.

“I understand Artists are getting ‘the yips’” about performing, Trump began, “so I am thinking about bringing the Number One Attraction anywhere in the World, the man who gets much larger audiences than Elvis in his prime, and he does so without a guitar, the man who loves our Country more than anyone else, and the man who some say is the Greatest President in History (THE GOAT!), DONALD J. TRUMP, to take the place of these highly paid, Third Rate ‘Artists.’”

I take that to mean not even Lara Trump wants to give it a go.

The delusional Trump, who is modern history’s most unpopular president and becoming less popular by the hour, it seems, went on to claim that giving “a major speech” would “[rally] the Country forward like I have done ever since being President!”

Sure, Jan.

And so much for that desperately needed, billion-dollar bunker/gold ballroom. After a swipe at the “so-called ‘Artists’” he was just fine with until they ditched him, Trump said he is “ordering my Representatives” to “look at” doing an “AMERICA IS BACK” rally instead of the concert.

The only real question is, how does Trump plan to use this event to rip off Americans and line his own pockets? Because enriching himself and his family seems his only real agenda.