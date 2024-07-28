Let's Play A Game: Imagine If Kamala Or Biden Said This

What a deeply flawed individual.
By Conover KennardJuly 28, 2024

In the Before Times last February, the felon posted a bizarre side-by-side image of himself with the late King of Rock and Roll, Elvis Presley. Trump claimed that people have told him for years that he looks like Elvis, who died in 1977. Trump gets obsessed with certain things and can't let go—sharks and toilet flushes, for example—and now Elvis.

The Beltway media was laser-focused on Joe Biden's age as they hammered the Democratic nominee until he stepped aside. As Karoli pointed out on Threads, they're coming after Kamala, too.

Trump held a rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota, on Saturday where he called Harris a "crazy liberal" and "evil," among other things. Then, for no reason whatsoever, Trump compared himself to Elvis again.

"But, you know, I have 50,000 people," Trump insisted. "Elvis didn't have 50, and he had a guitar. I had no guitar."

"I didn't have the use; Elvis had a guitar," he added. "He had a lot. We love Elvis, right? But he had a guitar. I don't have a guitar."

That big dummy. Elvis played for 60,000 fans at one time, and there was no Internet back then. Trump doesn't look like Elvis. He looks like an old, sweaty, orange-haired raccoon that was stuck in a blender at a Weight Watcher event, and that accident mainly affected his brain. There weren't 50,000 people at his rally. The figure is more like 8,000.

OK, media. Go do your jobs, and report on Trump's rapidly declining mental health.

