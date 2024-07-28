Mike’s Blog Round-Up

"This stammer got me a home in Beverly Hills, and I'm not about to screw with it now." -- Bob Newhart
On this day in 1960, Roy Orbison made his British chart debut with the epic rock ballad, “Only The Lonely.” Fun Fact: Elvis Presley and the Everly Brothers both turned down the song, so Orbison, who co-wrote it, chose to release his own version.

The Society Pages: The Problem with Social Problems.

Digby's Hullabaloo: Why Childless Women Are So Hated.

Chicago Reader: The spoiler effect.

Attention dinosaur nerds! The King of the Dinosaurs just got even bigger! T. Rex was 50 feet long and weighed up to 15 tons.

Round Up by driftglass of the Professional Left Podcast and Science Fiction University

