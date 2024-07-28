Eric Swalwell GRILLS Ben Shapiro...And He Brought Receipts

By Susie MadrakJuly 28, 2024

What is arguably as fun as watching Rep. Eric Swalwell destroy a witless Republican like twin goofballs James Comer and Jim Jordan in a Judiciary Committee hearing or ridiculous attempt to impeach a whole host of people with the last name Biden (oopsy on counting your chickens there, boys). Watching doofus incel and...hold on, trying not to laugh...rapper, Ben Shapiro, get crushed by Swalwell.

Is it Little Benji's arrogance? Inane beliefs? Constant lies? Or the fact that when he talks he sounds like he orally assaulted a helium balloon? Whichever one it is, you'll love this clip of Cliff Schecter and Hal Sparks joining in the fun!

Check it out, and Subscribe to my friend Cliff Schecter's Channel, Cliff's Edge, for more hilarious videos like this!

