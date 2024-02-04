Delusional Trump Compares Himself To Elvis

Donald "Delulu" Trump posted a really weird photo on (un)Truth Social on Saturday night. It was a side-by-side mashup of half of his face and half of Elvis Presley's and the caption read:

"For so many years people have been saying that Elvis and I look alike. Now this pic has been going all over the place. What do you think?"

Yes, Donald. You look exactly like Elvis. When he was bloated and fat and dead. Alive? No.

Twitter had SERIOUS thoughts:

Overindulgent, out of control, ready to meet his maker Elvis pic.twitter.com/YWHgbuPL3c — Jeffrey Evan Gold (@jeffgoldesq) February 3, 2024

Oh, irony...yes

I don’t see it but it would be symbolic if Trump goes the same way Elvis did - heart attack on the toilet with his pants down around his ankles. — SarahCA (@SarahBCalif) February 3, 2024

I see this more

What do you think? pic.twitter.com/QdqnUflZpa — Steve Pouley (@sphspirit) February 3, 2024

AI wins again

I see it! Now how do I unsee it? pic.twitter.com/lpeBqDVTfB — Mr. Newberger (@jeremynewberger) February 3, 2024

This account kills me

Everyone knows Donald Trump is Elvis. The left hates this. — Trump History (@Trump_History45) February 3, 2024

Donald Trump thinks he's Elvis and Jesus all wrapped into one and it's hilarious — Liam Nissan™ (@theliamnissan) February 3, 2024

I seriously think this guy is losing it. This is not normal. This dementia rumor may be more than rumor. If my dad or grandpa was saying he looked like Elvis, I would be calling his doctor to get a neurological workup to make sure he wasn't losing his marbles.