MN GOP Unapologetically Hold Moment Of Silence For George Floyd's Murderer

If you're wondering what Minnesota Republicans could do to show their racist ass while pretending to give a damn about police, you've come to the right place. At their convention last weekend, they held a moment of silence for poor persecuted Derek Chauvin.

In an interview today on WCCO radio with Vineeta Sawkar, Minnesota Republican Party Chair Alex Plechash defended the decision to rub salt in the wound of George Floyd's family.

When asked by Sawkar about the moment of silence, Plechash defended it first by saying it was a "decision of the body," draping all the Republicans in that moment with that decision, the one to strut as racist haters who support racist murdering cops.

"There are a lot of people I think that believe that Derek Chauvin was improperly convicted and not treated well, and those people wanted to have a moment of silence and recognition because they felt that way," he elaborated.

When pressed on whether he felt that way he demurred, saying the court system "had its verdict."

There was NOTHING -- zero, zip, nada -- improper about Derek Chauvin's conviction. We all saw with our own eyes how he knelt on George Floyd's neck for NINE MINUTES AND TWENTY NINE SECONDS while Floyd said over and over that he COULD NOT BREATHE and still Chauvin knelt on his neck until finally his heart slowed and he died of suffocation.

We all saw it. Everyone. Even these punkass Republicans in Minnesota who think that cops like Chauvin should be justified in all the ways they are racist killers saw it.

Fuck their feelings.