Charlie Kirk Show Melts Down Over Threat To 'Fertility Rates' As Pride Month Begins

The first day of Pride Month sent the hosts of The Charlie Kirk Show into a tailspin, with the two men warning that rainbow logos and a celebratory June are quietly steering America toward demographic collapse.

"It's a month that's turned into a celebration of degeneracy," declared co-host Andrew Kolvet, the show's executive producer, who complained he didn't want Pride "stuffed in my face and down my throat."

Co-host Blake Neff went further, casting LGBTQ visibility as a threat to the nation's birth rate. "If you make it desirable to be a weirdo, if you make it desirable to be not normal, people are going to pursue that," Neff argued, "and you'll have a fertility rate at 1.1, and your society's going to disintegrate."

That figure is off. The U.S. total fertility rate sat near 1.6 in 2024 — historically low and below the 2.1 replacement level, but still well above the 1.1 Neff invoked.

Neff knows something about controversy. He resigned as Tucker Carlson's top writer in 2020 after CNN revealed he'd spent years posting racist, sexist, and homophobic content on an online forum under a pseudonym.

Kolvet, meanwhile, insisted he just wanted to be left alone. "If you keep it to yourselves, I'm not going to say anything," he said — before adding moments later, "that's why I decided we should devote a segment to this."

He framed the fight in religious terms, warning that celebrating Pride is "how you lose a country" because it elevates something "outside of God's design." A whole month, he scoffed, "dedicated to weakness and feminized men."

Neff reached for scripture too, branding June "the month of the seven deadly sins."

Kolvet closed by invoking the show's late founder, Charlie Kirk — assassinated in September 2025 — who told his wife that if he ever held office, his priority would be to revive the American family. "Here we have a whole month that basically is working against it," Kolvet said. "I reject it wholeheartedly. You should too."